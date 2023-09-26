Rajasthan: BJP woos Jats as Jyoti Mirdha shares stage with PM Modi, sends message to Hanuman Beniwal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi during a public gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Rajasthan: Jyoti Mirdha, a key Jat figure in Rajasthan who switched over to the BJP from Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state was present on the stage with PM Modi during a poll rally in Jaipur on Monday.

Jyoti Mirdha is a big Jat and her presence on the state with PM Modi along with other Rajasthan leaders could be a clever move by the BJP to woo the Jat votes in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

Jyoti Mirdha's name came from PMO, say sources

According to reports, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) finalised Jyoti Mirdha's name, a former Congress MP, name to invite her to PM Modi's rally at the last minute.

As per top sources, Jyoti Mirdha was given a place on the Prime Minister's platform as it was not decided in advance.

Actually, Jyoti Mirdha, a big Jat face from Nagaur, had recently joined the BJP in order to give competition to another Jat figure figure Hanuman Bainiwal who is considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Mirdha's family has influence on about 20 to 25 seats in the Jat land.

ALSO READ | 'I was surprised,' says Kailash Vijayvargiya after BJP fields him from Indore-1 constituency in MP elections

ALSO READ | Rajasthan election: RLP to begin yatra from Sept 28 in Churu