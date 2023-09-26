'I was surprised,' says Kailash Vijayvargiya after BJP fields him from Indore-1 constituency in MP elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh: National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya said it was surprising for him after the party named him candidate from the Indore-1 constituency in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP has released its second list for the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, naming several heavyweights.

Speaking after being named from the Indore-1 constituency, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Although I had said that I don’t want to contest in the elections, but I got the directions from party leaders a day before yesterday. I was in a conundrum and as the announcement (2nd list of BJP candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls) came out, I was left amazed. I am privileged that I got the opportunity to participate in electoral politics and I will try to deliver on Party’s expectations."

"This is the party's order. I was told that I will be assigned work and that I would not say 'No' and I would have to do it. When the tickets were declared, I too was surprised. I am the party's soldier. I will do whatever they say... BJP has heading towards 2/3rd majority. Time will tell how many more seats than that will we get...," said Vijayvargiya.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters celebrated outside the residence of party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore as he was given a ticket from the Indore-1 constituency.

In another development, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The public anger is very high in Datia. The state Home Minister (Narottam Mishra) has harassed every section of the society. The situation is not in favour of the BJP."

