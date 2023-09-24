Rajasthan election: RLP to begin yatra from Sept 28 in Churu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RLP convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party party leaders on Sunday said that the party will begin the ‘Satta Sankalp Vyavastha Parivartan Yatra' from Salasar Balaji in Churu on September 28. RLP convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said the yatra was aimed at changing the ruling dispensation in Rajasthan and forming a government that works for the youth and farmers.

Beniwal also reiterated that RLP will get into any alliance with the Congress or the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. However, Beniwal added that RLP is not opposed to allying with regional parties that have a support base. “Our yatra is named 'Satta Sankalp Vyavastha Parivartan Yatra' which will start from Salasar Balaji on September 28,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

Beniwal said that without power, there cannot be any “change in the system.” The RLP will not be in an alliance with the Congress or BJP but the doors are open for other parties such as BSP and BTP, Beniwal said.

The RLP leader said that increasing crime and unemployment enabled by corruption are big issues in the state and to awaken the youth, the farmers and the rest, the party will be taking out the yatra.

He added that the RLP put up a challenge to both the Congress and BJP in the 2018 assembly elections. The party currently has three MLAs.

