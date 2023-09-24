Rajasthan: Congress appoints chairman, co-chairman of Central War Room for assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Congress has formed a central-level war room team to ensure the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday approved the proposal for the appointment of Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Central War Room for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan with immediate effect.

Sasikanth Senthil to head war room

The Congress chief has approved the appointment of IAS-turned-politician Sasikanth Senthil as the Chairman of the Central War Room. Lokesh Sharma, Jaswant Gujar and Captain Arvind Kumar have been named as the Co-Chairman.

Sasikanth, a former officer of IAS who belonged to the Karnataka cadre, was also the head of the war room for the Karnataka Assembly elections. He made the decision to resign from the IAS while serving as Deputy Commissioner in Karnataka in September 2019. His resignation came during a period of protests against the amendments made to the citizenship law, and he subsequently voiced his opposition to the NDA government after leaving his position.

Rajasthan elections

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. In the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress party took control from the BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. The BJP managed to secure only 73 seats. Since 2018, both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been embroiled in a bitter struggle for power.

