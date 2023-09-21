Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot lays foundation stone for metro rail phase 1C in Jaipur ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday laid the foundation stone for metro rail phase 1C in Jaipur city and other projects ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Ashok Gehlot said, "We did not leave any stone unturned when it comes to working for the people of the state. We provided employment. Apart from that, our Covid management was also wonderful."

Speaking on the new Bhavan for Rajasthan's Congress committee, Gehlot said, "Today there is an atmosphere of happiness among the Congress workers and leaders, as Rajasthan Congress' Committee will now have its own Bhavan... Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will come to lay the foundation stone of the Bhavan."

Meanwhile, a total of 63 approvals were approved in the state Cabinet meeting held at Gehlot's residence on Wednesday.

A key decision has been taken to allot land to more than 200 social institutions for educational, social and economic development in the state.

Also, the rules for government jobs for children orphaned due to Covid-induced crises have been amended.

The Cabinet has approved proposals to increase promotion opportunities for government employees and remove salary anomalies.

The Cabinet has taken an important decision to allot land at concessional rates to more than 200 social institutions for educational upliftment and social and economic development in the state for hostels, old age homes, community centres and other social works.

With the approval of this proposal, the land can now be allotted to all these institutions at 10 per cent of the reserved rate.

Besides, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to make this provision in 45 such cases approved earlier.

With inputs from IANS

