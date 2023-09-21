Rajasthan: Placement employees at Jhalawar Medical College go on strike for not receiving salaries

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan: Several placement employees working in Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital went on strike over various demands including not receiving salaries for two months.

Placement employees working in Jhalawar Medical College boycotted work and went on strike over not receiving salaries for over two months.

The strike has impacted the hospital service system.

Speaking in the matter, an employee said that they have raised the matter with the placement contractor and hospital superintendent but no action has been taken till now.

The employees say that the placement agency is acting arbitrarily and charging Rs 50-50 for making ID. Even after this, they are not getting free IDs nor the dress.

In order to push for their demands, all the placement employees have boycotted the work and went on strike.

