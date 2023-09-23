Rajasthan Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jaipur, to inaugurate Gandhi Vatika, address public rally

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in Jaipur

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan today (September 23). Rahul Gandhi has reached Jaipur in the morning today and the Congress president will also come to Jaipur to participate in the programmes.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at the Jaipur airport in the morning today. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasara and other Congress leaders also welcomed Gandhi.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to lay foundation stone of new office of Rajasthan Congress

Kharge and Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of the new office of Rajasthan Congress and address the Congress workers' conference.

The top Congress leader will also address a public rally at Mela Ground today. This is Rahul’s second rally in two months. Rahul earlier addressed a large rally attended mostly by tribals in Banswara’s Mangarh on August 9 on World Tribal Day.

Gandhi Vatika to be inaugurated

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate Gandhi Vatika, which has been built near Central Park in the capital city to introduce the younger generation to the life and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. In the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress party took control from the BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. The BJP managed to secure only 73 seats. Since 2018, both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been embroiled in a bitter struggle for power.

