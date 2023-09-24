Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on college student's scooter in Jaipur | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @RAHULGANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on a student's scooter in Jaipur

Rajasthan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rode as a pillion rider on a student's scooter in Jaipur.

The Congress leader reached Maharani College at around 12 PM in Jaipur, distributed scooters to girl students and interacted with them for some time. He later travelled on scooter with a student.

His video as pillion rider went viral on social media.

The Congress party took to Twitter and shared the video saying "Rajasthan mein Jan Nayak".

Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid the foundation stone of the new Congress headquarters building in Jaipur.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Assembly polls: Fight of ideology going on between BJP and Congress, says Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi, other leaders support Danish Ali after Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP