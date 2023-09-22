Rahul Gandhi meets Danish Ali after Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP

Follow us on Image Source : SHOAIB, INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets BSP leader Danish Ali

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, at the latter's residence in Delhi on Friday. The meeting took place on the day when Danish Ali was name-called by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha.

Earlier during the day, Danish Ali had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking appropriate action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

In his letter, Danish Ali said that with a heavy heart, he may consider quitting the Lok Sabha if no action is taken against the BJP MP.

"Saying this with a heavy heart that I would be considering quitting the Lok Sabha if an appropriate action is not taken against Ramesh Bidhuri over his remarks," said Danish Ali.

"I sent my letter to the office of Lok Sabha Speaker and I am confident that he will take cognizance of the incident and appropriate action. I have given notice. All things are on record and it's happening for the first that this type of language has been used for an elected MP...," the BSP MP wrote.

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

Taking "serious note" of Bidhuri's remarks, Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of "strict action" if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials said.

