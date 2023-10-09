After BJP, BSP announces first list of 5 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday issued its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. It seems that the BSP is employing diverse strategies for the upcoming elections, including fielding candidates from various communities. By strategically selecting candidates from different communities, the BSP aims to establish a stronger presence and gain electoral support in the upcoming elections.

In the first list, one noticeable move being the choice of a Brahmin candidate in the Deeg-Kumher constituency in Bharatpur district. This strategic move could potentially challenge the incumbent minister and Congress leader Vishvendra Singh, who is contesting for re-election from the same constituency.

List of candidates

The party has feilded Hariom Sharma from Digg-Kumher constituency, Imran Khan from Tijara, Mukesh Yadav from Bansur, Madan Mohan Bhandari from Bayana-Rupwas and Rameshwar Baniana Gurjar from Dausa.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, BSP won six seats but all the six MLAs later joined hands with the Congress. The six MLAs were: Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana and Wajib Ali.

Rajasthan elections

The Rajasthan assembly elections is scheduled to be held in a single phase, with all 200 seats going to polls on November 23. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. The term of the 200-member Rajasthan assembly ends on January 14. The current term of the 200-member Rajasthan assembly is set to end on January 14.

In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 23 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

