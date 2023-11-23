Rajasthan poll: BJP trying to 'provoke' Gurjar community, says CM Gehlot on PM's remark on Rajesh Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, claiming that the BJP wants to "provoke" the Gurjar community in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Jaipur, Gehlot stated that during the BJP rule, 72 Gurjars lost their lives in police firing amid their demand for reservation. In contrast, he emphasized that under his administration, there were no lathi-charges despite protests, and a five percent reservation was granted.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about Rajesh Pilot

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, Prime Minister Modi had Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.

"Rajesh Pilot ji had once challenged this Congress family for good, but this family is such that after punishing Rajesh ji, they are bent upon punishing his son also," said PM Modi.

He alleged that anyone who speaks the truth in the Congress is shunted out from politics and apparently suggested that Rajesh Pilot lost favour with the Congress leadership after contesting against Sitaram Kesri for the party president's post in 1997.

Sachin Pilot hit back

Hitting back at PM Narendra Modi, Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said there was no need for anyone other than the party and the people to worry about him. "As far as I am concerned, I feel that no one needs to worry about my present and future. My party and people will worry about that and will take good care of me," he said.

"My late father contested the election for Congress president's post along with Sharad Pawar against Sitaram Kesri in 1998. At that time, Sonia Gandhi was not in active politics. Kesri won that election and subsequently nominated both Pawar and my father to the working committee. That is the way a healthy democratic organisation and political party should function."

"As far as I am concerned, I was given an opportunity to become a member of Parliament at a very young age and I have held many responsibilities at the Central government and the state level for many years," said Pilot, who is contesting the assembly election from Tonk.

Ashok Gehlot on Mahadev betting app

The Chief Minister further said that the "red diary" issue and Mahadev betting app case were a "conspiracy" by the BJP to win assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He also demanded an inquiry into the matters should be done by a retired judge of the Supreme Court.

Criticising the BJP for releasing full-page advertisements in newspapers featuring a compilation of news clippings on crime incidents in Rajasthan, Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to win elections by "misleading people and hatching conspiracies." The BJP has been focusing on issues such as the red diary matter and the Mahadev betting app matter to target the Congress government in Rajasthan.

A sacked Rajasthan minister had alleged that the red diary contains details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

On November 5, the Centre blocking 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on the Enforcement Directorate’s request. The action follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.

(With PTI inputs)