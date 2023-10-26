Rajasthan Assembly Elections: AAP announces first list of 23 candidates | Check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced the first list of 23 candidates for the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections. The Arvind Kejriwal party has fielded Dr Harish Raheja, who has been fielded from the Ganganagar seat.

Raheja is contesting against BJP's Jaydeep Bihani, who ran as an independent candidate in the 2018 elections after not receiving a ticket from the Congress.

Here's the full list of candidates

AAP has fielded Dhanna Ram Meghwal from the Raisinghnagar (SC) seat, Mahant Roopnath from the Bhadra assembly seat, Rajendra Mavar from Pilani (SC), Vijendra Dotasara from Nawalgarh, Rajesh Verma from Khandela, Mahender Mandiya from Neem Ka Thane, Ashok Sharma from Srimadhopur, PS Tomar from Amber and others.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

