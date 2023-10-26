'BJP can't scare Congress leaders...': Sachin Pilot after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son summoned by ED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's raid on Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara and summons to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot scare the leaders of his with such tactics.

The former Deputy CM further said that all the leaders and workers of the party in Rajasthan were "standing together in solidarity".

'BJP's nervousness is clearly visible'

Taking to 'X', he wrote, "I strongly condemn the ED raid on Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara. ED summons have also been given to Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP cannot scare Congress leaders with such tactics. All the leaders and workers of the state Congress are standing together in solidarity".

"BJP's nervousness is clearly visible in such actions because the public has made up its mind to bring the Congress government back in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections", he added.

What Ashok Gahlot said on raids?

Chief Minister Gehlot criticised the ED's actions against his son Vaibhav and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra. He accused the BJP of spreading fear in the country and suggested that the ED's actions followed his announcement of two election promises for the women of the state on Wednesday.

He said that five more promises are also going to be declared on Friday and dared the ED to find five more Congress leaders to take action. The chief minister also likened the ED action to locust attack and said the ED raids would destroy “BJP's crops”.

Gehlot claimed that ED raids happen wherever elections are held. Be it Chhattisgarh, Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh, ED raids happened just before elections, the chief minister said.

"Raids happened but the Congress won the elections. The situation is worrisome. They have unleashed terror in the country," Gehlot said at a press conference.

ED searches Congress state chief's premises

Pilot's statement came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in 7 locations, including Congress Rajasthan president Govind Singh Ji Dotasaraa and grand old party candidate's premises in the paper leak case on Thursday. The Central probe agency also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted search operations at seven residential premises of Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Kumar Jain, Spurdha Chaudhary, Suresh Dhaka and other individuals in the paper leaks case.

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, officials said adding that various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds of various properties, electronic devices and cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh were seized in the operation.

(With agencies input)

