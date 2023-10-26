Gehlot's son Vaibhav summoned in foreign exchange violation probe, ED searches Congress state chief's premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in 7 locations, including Congress Rajasthan president Govind Singh Ji Dotasaraa and grand old party candidate's premises in the paper leak case on Thursday. The Central probe agency also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.
Reacting to the ED's action, CM Gehlot targeted the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), saying the saffron party does not want women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress.
"ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara - Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED. Now you can understand what I have been saying about ED's raids happening every day in Rajasthan because BJP does not want women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress," the Rajasthan CM posted on X.