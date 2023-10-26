Gehlot's son Vaibhav summoned in foreign exchange violation probe, ED searches Congress state chief's premises

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ASHOKGEHLOT51 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his son Vaibhav Gehlot

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in 7 locations, including Congress Rajasthan president Govind Singh Ji Dotasaraa and grand old party candidate's premises in the paper leak case on Thursday. The Central probe agency also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Reacting to the ED's action, CM Gehlot targeted the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), saying the saffron party does not want women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress.

"ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara - Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED. Now you can understand what I have been saying about ED's raids happening every day in Rajasthan because BJP does not want women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress," the Rajasthan CM posted on X.

Non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan proof that Congress is winning polls: Gehlot

The ED action came just two days after Gehlot alleged that the BJP is using the ED to harass the Congress. Asserting that the Congress will win the polls, he said in a post on X, "The non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan are proof that Congress is winning the election. Unable to win the trust of the people of Rajasthan, the BJP is misusing ED to harass the Congress."

Earlier also, ED searches at a coaching institute, private persons, and others as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, 2021.

Raids were conducted at seven places in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur on October 17.