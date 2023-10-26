Ashok Gehlot on ED raids on Govind Singh Dotasra in Rajasthan: 'Gundagardi hai yeh'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

ED raids: Coming down heavily on the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate raids on the premises of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the searches are bound to happen as elections around the corner. The probing agency also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case. Elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25. The results will be declared on November 3.

"...The situation today is worrying. The question is not about someone, the question is not about my son. They have spread terror across the country. I have heard that ED officers have shifted their families to Chhattisgarh for a year now and are living there on rent because they had to raid every day..."

The Congress said the ED raids are being done everyday in the state "as the BJP does not want that Congress party's guarantees reach the women, farmers and the poor." "...Gundagardi hai yeh...Without pressure from the top neither ED nor CBI can come..," CM Ashok Gehlot added.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "...This is a black day for democracy. This has never happened before during elections. A new trend has begun in Rajasthan and the Congress-ruled states that go to polls. I would like to ask the BJP Govt if they have anything else except IT, ED and CBI. Congress will not be scared. BJP should show the symbols of ED, CBI and IT along with its 'Lotus' symbol."