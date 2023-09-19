Rains continue to lash Rajasthan, weather department predicts delayed monsoon departure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rains continue to lash Rajasthan

The meteorological department on Tuesday predicted a delayed monsoon departure for Rajasthan this year as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state. MeT informed that light to moderate rains are expected to continue in some parts of eastern Rajasthan till the last week of September. With this, the departure of the monsoon is likely to be delayed.

Heavy rains were recorded at some places in western Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday, 6.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 6.2 mm in Ajmer, 4.8 mm in Barmer and 2.4 mm in Dabok, the MeT said.

These districts witnessed heavy rain

Several other districts, including Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Pratapgarh, Dholpur, Banswara and Rajsamand, witnessed heavy rain, it added.

According to the Jaipur meteorological centre, the circulation system over the state on Tuesday was located over south-west Rajasthan. Another new circulation system has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains expected in these states

With this, the weather department has also predicted heavy rains in several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Heavy rains lash Saurashtra, north Gujarat

Several parts of north Gujarat and the Saurashtra region have been lashed by heavy showers since the previous day with the weather office forecasting more downpours across the state which has received almost the full quota of its average annual rainfall, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said "extremely heavy rainfall" occurred at isolated places in the Junagadh district of Saurashtra on Monday, while "very heavy rainfall" occurred in the north Gujarat districts of Patan, Mehsana and Banaskantha.