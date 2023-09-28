Rajasthan Elections: Lotus and PM Modi to be face of BJP for Assembly polls, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: In the late night deliberation among the top party leaders, the decision was taken that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's election symbol "Lotus" will be the face of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda held night-long discussions with the party's Rajasthan leadership in Jaipur on a range of issues about the upcoming assembly elections. As per the sources, the meeting which began at a hotel late on Wednesday evening, continued till 2 am.

'No particular face will represent BJP'

As the Prime Minister had said in his speech, a strict directive has been given to end factionalism and groupism. No particular face will be put forward from the state. No individual's face will represent the party. The emphasis is on unity and collectiveness, and this message has been particularly emphasized.

The top BJP leaders also met Sangh leaders today. The meeting with the Sangh lasted for more than half an hour. After the meeting with the Sangh leaders, Nadda and Shah had a separate meeting with State President CP Joshi for about half an hour.

What happened in the meeting?

Nadda and Shah met former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. Vasundhara Raje will embark on tours for the party. With the presence of senior leaders, Vasundhara Raje will also remain a part of the political landscape.

Following this, they held a meeting with other senior leaders of the state to discuss assembly constituencies and electoral strategies. According to sources, the leaders also received feedback on the recent four Parivartan Yatras held in the state. The meeting focused on constituencies where the BJP has not won in recent elections or where the party has lost continuously in three assembly elections. The criteria for selecting candidates and their context were also discussed.

The meeting focused on identifying the electoral constituencies where the party is relatively weak. According to sources, the meeting conveyed a clear message that the party organization is paramount, and everyone needs to work together to ensure the party's victory in elections. It was made clear in the meeting that no leader would be projected as a mere election face.

