Rajasthan: Man found hanging on railway station's foot-over bridge

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A youth was found hanging on a foot-over-bridge at Rajasthan's Dahar Ka Balaji railway station on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Manoj Bansal, 40, was a resident of Jhotwara area.

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem which will be conducted once his family arrives in the city.

Initial reports suggests that the man committed suicide.

Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot's father Virender Singh among 5 nabbed by Delhi Police | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: 16-year-old girl allegedly pushed to death from rooftop of apartment by 4 youths; probe on