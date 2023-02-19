Sunday, February 19, 2023
     
Rajasthan: Man found hanging on railway station's foot-over bridge

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari Updated on: February 19, 2023 18:52 IST
Representational image
Representational image

A youth was found hanging on a foot-over-bridge at Rajasthan's Dahar Ka Balaji railway station on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Manoj Bansal, 40, was a resident of Jhotwara area.

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem which will be conducted once his family arrives in the city.

Initial reports suggests that the man committed suicide.

Further investigation is underway.

