Rajasthan: Man found hanging on railway station's foot-over bridge

A youth was found hanging on a foot-over-bridge at Rajasthan's Dahar Ka Balaji railway station on Sunday.
The man has been identified as Manoj Bansal, 40, was a resident of Jhotwara area.
The man's body has been sent for post-mortem which will be conducted once his family arrives in the city.
Initial reports suggests that the man committed suicide.
Further investigation is underway.
