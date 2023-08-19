Kota student suicides: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot orders officials to submit report within 15 days | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Kota student suicides: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday ordered officials to form a committee to provide suggestions to prevent suicide cases among the students and asked them to submit the report within 15 days. The Chief Minister further directed the officials that the committee should include all stakeholders, including representatives from coaching institutes, parents, and doctors. This report is expected to be submitted within the stipulated 15-day timeframe.

Speaking at a review meeting on suicide cases among IIT and NEET aspirants in the coaching hub- Kota, the chief minister expressed concern over the rising incidences of suicides among the students in the city.

Around twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have died by suicide so far this year. The CM also highlighted the burden being put on students studying in class 9 and 10.

“Enrolling Class 9 and 10 students in coaching institutes puts extra burden on them since they also have to appear for board exams. You call students of classes 9th and 10th. You are committing a crime in a way. It is as if IIT is god. As soon as students come to coaching, they are enrolled in fake schools. It is also a fault of the parents,” the chief minister said.

Further, asserting that it is a grave concern that 18-19 students from Kota have committed suicide, Gehlot earlier in the day, said, “I want to know what their problems are. The management of various coaching centres has been called. We will talk to them and get their feedback about what the government can do.”

He further said that the students are enrolled in dummy schools and they do not go to schools and they have the dual burden of clearing board exams and to prepare for entrance exam.

“It is time for improvement. We cannot see young students committing suicide,” he said.

Further, referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on student suicides, Gehlot said, “According to NCRB, around 13,000 students died by suicide in 2021. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of suicides with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,308), Tamil Nadu (1,246), Karnataka (855) and Odisha (834). The problem can be solved with a collective effort.”

The number of such suicides in Rajasthan was 633, which is less than other states, but the state government is 'serious and sensitive' towards the issue, an official statement said.

Education Minister BD Kalla, Chief secretary Usha Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra and other officers were also present at the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Kota: Coaching student dies by suicide hours after his father visited him in hostel