Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress approves State Election Committee. Check full list

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: July 20, 2023 18:27 IST
Ashok Gehlot
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan elections 2023: Ahead of the assembly elections due to be held later this year, the Congress party on Thursday announced names of the leaders who have been included in the Rajasthan Election Committee.

Those who have been included in State Election Committee are: 

  1. Govind Singh Dotasra
  2. Ashok Gehlot
  3. Jitendra Singh
  4. Sachin Pilot
  5. Raghuveer Meena
  6. Rameshwar Dudi
  7. Mohan Prakash
  8. Dr. Raghu Sharma
  9. Harish Choudhary
  10. Lalchand Kataria
  11. Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya
  12. Ramlal Jat
  13. Pramod Jain Bhaya
  14. Ramesh Chand Meena
  15. Udailal Anjana
  16. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
  17. Shale Mohammad
  18. Mamta Bhupesh
  19. Bhajan Lal Jatav
  20. Govind Ram Meghwal
  21. Shakuntala Rawat
  22. Murari Lal Meena
  23. Ashok Chandna
  24. Rajendra Yadav
  25. Sukhram Vishnoi
  26. Neeraj Dangi
  27. Deeraj Guriar
  28. Zubair Khan
  29. Lalit Tunwal

A couple of weeks ago, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot, who have been involved in a power tussle, agreed to fight unitedly in the upcoming assembly elections.

The power tussle between both the leaders have been going on around for years during which there were several instances when they took pot shots at each other. The spat was out in public and it was after a lot of efforts that both of them finally decided to unite for the party. 

