Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress approves State Election Committee. Check full list

Rajasthan elections 2023: Ahead of the assembly elections due to be held later this year, the Congress party on Thursday announced names of the leaders who have been included in the Rajasthan Election Committee.

Those who have been included in State Election Committee are:

Govind Singh Dotasra Ashok Gehlot Jitendra Singh Sachin Pilot Raghuveer Meena Rameshwar Dudi Mohan Prakash Dr. Raghu Sharma Harish Choudhary Lalchand Kataria Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya Ramlal Jat Pramod Jain Bhaya Ramesh Chand Meena Udailal Anjana Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Shale Mohammad Mamta Bhupesh Bhajan Lal Jatav Govind Ram Meghwal Shakuntala Rawat Murari Lal Meena Ashok Chandna Rajendra Yadav Sukhram Vishnoi Neeraj Dangi Deeraj Guriar Zubair Khan Lalit Tunwal

A couple of weeks ago, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot, who have been involved in a power tussle, agreed to fight unitedly in the upcoming assembly elections.

The power tussle between both the leaders have been going on around for years during which there were several instances when they took pot shots at each other. The spat was out in public and it was after a lot of efforts that both of them finally decided to unite for the party.

