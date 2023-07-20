2024 Elections: PM Modi to meet all NDA MPs from July 25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NDA meeting in New Delhi

Lok Sabha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start meeting all the MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from July 25 onwards, in view of the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, PM Modi will be meeting the MPs in 9-10 clusters where each cluster will comprise from 30-40 lawmakers.

A team of 40 BJP MPs have made this program.

The first cluster will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh and North East states.

More to follow...

