Manipur: 'Will ensure strict action, including considering capital punishment,' says CM | 10 points

Manipur situation: The grim situation in Manipur, which has witnessed a spate of violent incidents panning over a month, became the topic of hot discussion between the ruling and the Opposition sides as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Thursday (July 20). This came a day after two women, in a viral video that surfaced yesterday, were paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur. The incident, which took place on May 4, and came to light only yesterday, triggered a massive uproar from people from various walks of life, even in the political corridors with the Opposition demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his “silence” on the situation in the northeastern state and spoke about it in the Parliament.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh reacted sharply to the viral video and said that his government will make efforts that the culprits involved in the matter are given capital punishment.

Here are the developments of the day so far

Supreme Court took cognisance of the Manipur women incident and ordered the government to take action on it. “It’s simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act we will. It's simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing,” the Supreme Court said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session today and said that the guilty will not be spared and the perpetrators of the incident will not be forgiven. “...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven. My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures,” he said. Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Mass combing operation has started in the suspected areas, also cybercrime has been asked to verify the authenticity of the video. Last night itself, we have arrested one main culprit involved in this heinous crime. I felt so bad after watching that video, it's crime against humanity. I condemned it and directed the police to take action against the perpetrators. We will make efforts for capital punishment," Biren Singh said on May 4 incident of two women being paraded naked.” Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day after the first adjournment which took place for a brief period, due to the Opposition ruckus, demanding a discussion on the matter in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the discussion in detail. “We have made it clear that we are ready for discussion on Manipur in both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive issue. Home Minister will reply to the discussion in detail. Let the Speaker decide the date of discussion,” he said. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the government over the issue and said, “Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside.” The Opposition leaders held a joint press conference and said that they will keep raising the issue in the Parliament until the Prime Minister issues a statement. “26 political parties-INDIA demanded suspension of all business today and discussion on Manipur issue. PM Modi should make a statement and on the basis of his statement, discussion should be done in both the Houses but our demand was ignored. We will keep raising this issue,” Jairam Ramesh said. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "...I feel it is strange that the PM is speaking outside the Parliament something which he should have spoken inside. I urge him to break his silence inside the House. Parliament is the biggest forum...When we asked him about Manipur, he is speaking about Rajasthan. Talk about everything but begin with Manipur..." Union Minister Anurag Thalkur hit back at the Opposition and Congress and said that the government is ready to hold discussions inside the House but the Opposition wants to run away from it. “Unfortunately, Opposition parties view it politically. We said in the House that we are ready for discussion but they (Opposition) want to run away from it...It is because there are some cases in Opposition-ruled states. Rajasthan reports the highest number of cases of crime against women...I ask Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi - do you see women in just one state?...Will Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Opposition remain silent spectators over the crime against women in Rajasthan?...Why do you differentiate between women?...How can you do that? Do you consider women as a political tool and want to continue with this?...Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, you will have to answer on Rajasthan,” Thakur said. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed PM Modi's remarks on the Manipur situation and said that he should now raise the issue in the Parliament. "Deeply concerned about the fact that the PM was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss it...We want to discuss it when he speaks inside the Parliament. He has spoken outside the Parliament, to the media. I am very glad, he has at least raised his voice. Now, let him bring the voice to the Parliament itself," he said.

