'Simply unacceptable': CJI condemns incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CJI condemns Manipur women incident

A day after the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, Supreme Court on Thursday (July 20) said that it is disturbed over the incident and asked the government to take action in connection with the matter.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the government to take action.

“It’s simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse,” CJI said.

“We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act we will,” he added.

The Court said that it is time for the government to step in and take action.

“It's simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing,” the court said.

The top court also asked the Centre and Manipur governments to apprise it what action they have taken to bring perpetrators to book.

“What is portrayed in the media about visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let the Centre and state apprise the court on steps taken,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The court further posted the matter for further hearing on next Friday.

The main accused in the Manipur women paraded naked video was on Thursday arrested. Tensions flared up in the state after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men went viral. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Reacting to the shameful incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Manipur incident shameful for any decent society; my heart full of pain, anger. What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh too tweeted, "After taking a Suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment."

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News