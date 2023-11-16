Chunav Manch: 'Kharge Saheb, Rahul Ji told me to forgive and forget, move on', Sachin Pilot tells India TV

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Sachin Pilot at India TV's Chunav Manch

Jaipur, November 16: Congress leader Sachin Pilot today revealed that it was party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi who told him "to forgive and forget, and move on to work unitedly" to win the Rajasthan assembly election due on November 25.

Hours after jointly campaigning with Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Churu district, Sachin Pilot came to India TV's day-long conclave 'Chunav Manch', where he opened up for the first time about his political rivalry with Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot said, "Six to eight months ago, Kharge Saheb and Rahul Ji told me to forgive and forget, and move on because if our party emerges strong, we can provide a better alternative to the country... Time that has passed by, cannot return, we have to face the upcoming challenge. We must ensure the party's win, so that I.N.D.I.A. alliance can win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

Asked by India TV anchor Saurav Sharma about CM Gehlot once branding him as 'nikamma, nakaara' (lazy, useless), Sachin Pilot deftly sidelined the query by saying, "Words that come out of the mouth cannot return. I have always maintained that I will never use against others, words which I cannot use against myself however bigger rival he may be. In my political life, if I criticised or opposed anybody, I did it strongly. But I never crossed the limits. I am always for decency in public discourse, I am very choosy about my vocabulary. There are youths of the age 18 to 20 years, who watch TV and mobile phones. What impression do we want to give? I am very much careful about such matters."

Asked whether Gehlot later regretted for having used such words, Sachin Pilot replied, "Why should I reveal what he told me, and what I told him? I have no personal enmity, nor should there be. There can be differences on issues and principles, but there is no point in keeping negativity in your mind about anybody... I never had any personal enmity, nor have, nor will I have in future."

Asked whether the move by his supporter MLAs in 2020 can be termed as a "revolt", Pilot replied, "You may not be fully aware of the situation that occurred at that time, neither do I want to speak about it now. It is not necessary to speak on that now. I would definitely have explored other alternatives if they were available. I do not want to reveal about that. Let us close that chapter, because we later met Sonia Ji, who was our party president that time. A three-member committee consisting of Late Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken was set up. On the basis of its recommendations, course corrections and some changes were made. Based on the outreach, today we have reached a stage when I can say that we will form the government again."

On the question how the leadership instead of making him CM, managed to defuse the situation by setting up a committee, Pilot replied, "Nobody bargains in our party. The leadership takes decision keeping the interest of the party in mind. The final decision of the leadership is accepted by all."

Asked about BJP telling Gujjar community voters about how he as denied the post of CM, Sachin Pilot replied, "It is strange that the world's largest party, having the strongest government at the Centre, is banking on votes because some voters are unhappy. This shows how their hopes and campaign are limited. BJP should come out with its roadmap and blueprint about what it wants to do in Rajasthan, instead of banking on disgruntled voters... There is only one post (of CM), and it is the party which will decide whom to give that post. I don't think Congress' performance will be bad, it will improve. BJP's dreams are not going to be fulfilled."

