Bhajan Lal Sharma is BJP’s surprise pick in Rajasthan, leaders hail ‘ground-level worker who saw poverty’

BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma declared as new CM of Rajasthan

In what seems as generational change in leadership in various states, the BJP has backed new faces as chief ministers in the three states it won in the Assembly elections. The step, seen as a rewarding move towards the “ground-level workers” of the party, is an indication of the party’s vision in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP first announced Vishnu Deo Sai as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, then Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh’s CM, and Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan’s top post today, ditching all predictions and speculations. The BJP leaders hailed the move of the party leaders and called it a “fantastic decision”.

How did the BJP leaders react?

Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said that a man who has seen poverty closely and has been a ground-level worker has been given the responsibility. He exuded confidence that Rajasthan will witness an all-round development under his chief ministership.

“This is a fantastic decision. What can be a bigger thing than a ground-level worker being given the opportunity? A man who has seen poverty closely, has led the life of a common man and understands the pain of the common man has been given the opportunity. This is great. I would like to extend him my greetings. Under the leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan will see all-round development..."

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi said that Sharma has been serving the party for a very long time and it is a matter of joy that he has been named as the CM of the state.

BJP MLA Balak Nath, who was being considered as one of the frontrunners in the CM race, said that the Chief Minister along with his deputies will take the state forward.

Former Union Minister and BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Rathore lauded the party’s decision and said that the party makes decisions after careful consideration.

“Rajasthan BJP has received a strong leadership. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all our senior leaders,” he said.

Union minister & BJP MP Kailash Choudhary said, “In BJP, we have been taught that this (CM post) is a responsibility, not a post. In the coming days, the government will give good governance and bring development to the state."

Ashok Gehlot extends wishes

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended wishes to the Chief Minister-elect Bhajanlal Sharma and expressed hope that he will “maintain the pace of development” of the state.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Bhajanlal Sharma on being made the leader of BJP Legislative Party. I hope that while working as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, you will maintain the pace of development of the state and will play a role in fulfilling the goal of making Rajasthan the number 1 state of the country,” he said.

Diya Kumari extends wishes

Deputy CM-elect Diya Kumari extended greetings to Bhajanlal Sharma and said that there will be a new dawn of “good governance” in the state.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Bhajan Lal ji Sharma for being elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party. I have full confidence that under the excellent guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and your leadership, there will be a new dawn of 'good governance' in Rajasthan and the path to a prosperous Rajasthan will be paved,” Diya posted on X.

(With ANI inputs)

