Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM: Who is she? Facts about BJP leader

BJP ends Rajasthan suspense: BJP leader Diya Kumari, who was one of the frontrunners in the chief ministerial race in Rajasthan, was announced to hold the Deputy CM post in the state, in yet another surprise move by the party on Tuesday (December 12). She will share the office with another Deputy Prem Chand Bairwa. Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was declared as the CM face of the party in the legislative party meeting held in Jaipur in presence of the central observers.

Massive suspense had been building around the names of the chief minister in the three states which the BJP won in the Assembly elections -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The party first announced the CM face in Chhattisgarh, then Madhya Pradesh, and lastly Rajasthan today, in which Vishnu Deo Sai, Mohan Yadav and Bhajan Lal Sharma will be the chief ministers of the three states respectively. The party also announced the names of Deputy CMs in all three states, and switched to a new formula of having two Deputies in each state. Towing a similar line in Rajashtan, the party declared Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as Sharma's Deputies.

Who is Diya Kumari?