Image Source : PTI Congress infighting unfortunate, people of Rajasthan paying for it: Vasundhara Raje

Breaking her silence over the political feud in the state's congress government, BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said it is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan have to pay for the discord within the Congress. "There is no point in trying to drag the BJP and BJP leaders' names through the mud," she said over allegations that her party was trying to topple the elected government.

She went on to mention the COVID-19 outbreak, crimes against women, frequent locust attacks, problems with power supply as some of the problems that the state government should be focusing on.

The Congress party on Tuesday had sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief, two days after he openly revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. Cracking the whip on the rebel leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in Jaipur amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Gehlot.

