Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. The ceremony took place at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai. An army of around 1,000 workmen and designers worked under the baton of veteran Bollywood art director Nitin Desai to ensure the 'Shivrajyabhishek' set in colourful splendour with a massive stage measuring around 8,000 square feet.

Since Wednesday, Shivaji Park itself has been given a mega-facelift with touch-ups to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the BalThackeray memorial, a bust of Uddhav Thackeray's mother, Meenatai Thackeray, sweeping of the ground and disposing off any wastes in and outside the 28-acre ground, erection of flood-lights, and laying of a massive red carpet where the guests would be seated.

This is the second time a Shiv Sena government is sworn-in at Shivaji Park - the first one being in 1995, when it led the Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance government, and this time it is a Sena-led MVA government taking office.

Thackeray has become the first member of the state's prominent political family and the third Sena Chief Minister after Manohar Joshi (1995-1998) and Narayan Rane (1999).

Since Thackeray is not an elected member of either house, the party strategists are currently studying which Assembly constituency he can contest from in a by-poll which will be necessitated within six months or by May-end.

