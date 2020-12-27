BCCI President Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, discusses 'various issues'

Image Source : ANI BCCI President Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, discuss 'various issues'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan amid speculation of the former cricket captain joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a statement, Dhankhar said he had an interaction with Ganguly on "varied issues". The governor further said that he accepted Ganguly's offer for a visit to the Eden Gardens.

"Had interaction with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at Raj Bhawan today on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," the West Bengal governor said.

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

With Assembly elections due in the state in April-May next year, speculation is rife that Ganguly may join the saffron party. He reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.40 pm, and did not take any question on the reason for his visit. The meeting between Ganguly and Dhankhar went on till 5.40 pm.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said that Ganguly's visit had nothing to do with political developments in the state.

READ MORE: 'Ashamed of associating with TMC for 21 years': Suvendu Adhikari lashes out at Mamata