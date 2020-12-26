Image Source : FILE 'Ashamed of associating with TMC for 21 years': BJP entrant Suvendu Adhikari lashes out at Mamata

Bharatiya Janata Party's new entrant Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and said that he was "ashamed" of having associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for so long in his career.

Suvendu, who was addressing a felicitation programme for those who quit the ruling TMC to join the saffron party, said that there was no discipline in his previous party. Adhikari said that even resolutions taken at meetings were not recorded in the TMC.

"The political party I had been associated with earlier has no discipline now. It has turned into a company from a party. I am ashamed of having associated with the party for 21 years," he said.

"We who have quit TMC will work as disciplined soldiers so that BJP comes to power in the state in the assembly poll in 2021 and West Bengal becomes Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)," he added.

"West Bengal has to be handed over to the hands of the able leader Narendra Modi", Adhikari said.

The former TMC leader is considered the backbone of the movement in Nandigram that played a crucial role in Mamata Banerjee coming to power in the state in 2011, defeating the Left Front.

