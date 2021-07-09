Trouble brews in RJD as Jagdanand Singh offers to quit party after tiff with Tej Pratap

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ANI Veteran RJD leader Jagdanand Singh has reportedly offered to resign from the party.

Trouble in RJD: All's not well within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as veteran leader Jagdanand Singh has reportedly offered to quit from the party. According to sources, Singh's purported move came after his relations with party president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap went sour.

The reports of differences between the party leaders surfaced after RJD's 25th foundation day celebrations. During the event, Tej Pratap appealed all leaders present on the state, including seniors to raise their hands to show their solidarity.

However, Jagadanand Singh didn't show much interest in Tej Pratap's call. "Jagadanand uncle may be angry with me," Tej Pratap responded then.

"The party insiders believe that Tej Pratap was responsible for humiliating Jagdanand Singh, one of the seniormost members of the party, on a public platform. This may have triggered him to resign from the party," news agency IANS quoted a senior RJD leader, as saying.

Jagadanand Singh refuses to comment

At the RJD headquarters in Patna, journalists sought a response from Singh over reports of his offer to resign. Jagadanand Singh himself neither denied nor accepted that he had resigned from the RJD.

Tejashwi in damage control

Sensing trouble, Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav took the initiative bridge the differences. According to sources, the former Bihar Deputy CM had an interaction with father Lalu Prasad and requested him to intervene in the matter. Following which Lalu took charge to sort out the problem, sources added. Jagadanand Singh has not publically accepted it that he has offered his resignation to Lalu Prasad.

RJD official spokesperson denied that Jagadanand Singh has given resignation as the party state President.

"The resignation of Jagadanand Singh is not true. It is just a rumour and nothing else," said Chitranjan Gagan, RJD state Spokesperson.

(With inputs from IANS)