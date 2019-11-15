BJP protests outside Congress office demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi over Rafale verdict

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI BJP workers protesting outside AICC office in New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone on the offensive against Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal. Ther is a strong demand from BJP quarters that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks. On Friday, BJP held a protest outside All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.

The BJP will hold a nationwide protest on Saturday demanding answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations on the Rafale deal.

"The allegations (of alleged corruption in Rafale Deal) of Rahul Gandhi have been proven false. Our party cadres will descend to streets across the nation tomorrow, right up to the district level demanding apology from Gandhi for his baseless remarks," BJP's National General Secretary and party MP Bhupendra Yadav said on Friday.

"They have been lying through their teeth. A CAG report and now Supreme Court's verdict on review petition in government's favour shows how baseless the allegations were," alleged Yadav.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition seeking probe on the Rafale deal. The top court further said it doesn't feel necessary to order FIR or roving inquiry into the Rafale deal case. "We find the review petitions are without any merit," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The bench also comprised Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. The apex court had reserved the verdict on the deal in May this year.

Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet on Friday.

"Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam," read the tweet.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately misquoting the Supreme Court and demanded an 'apology to the nation' from the Congress leader.

