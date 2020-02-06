PM tears into Opposition for spreading misinformation on CAA and NPR | 10 Highlights

Prime Minister Modi during his speech in the Parliament on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the opposition parties for backing the citizenship law protests across the country, as he sought to highlight the duplicity of Congress over its flip-flops on the citizenship law over the years.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of misleading the protestors by spreading misinformation on the issue.

Here are highlights from the PM’s reply in the upper house of Parliament:

Attempt to cover undemocratic activity under garb of protests against new citizenship law

No one is going to get political benefit out of protests against citizenship law. Instead of scaring people on new citizenship law, right information needs to be provided. Misinformation is being spread about the new law by the opposition

Even Dr BR Ambedkar wanted Dalits left over in Pakistan to come to India after Partition

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had also batted for the CAA back then

Even Ram Manohar Lohiya had been in favour of bringing in a CAA

Congress has changed its stance on the CAA multiple times previously. Congress’ narrative changes as per elections

Those who brought the National Population Register (NPR) are now misleading the nation. Biometrics for the NPR were collected under the UPA rule

NPR is necessary for the implementation of government schemes.

The NPR is also important to know the patterns of inter-state migration