Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
  5. Pehlu Khan case verdict: Shoddy prosecution, says Asaduddin Owaisi

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Updated on: August 14, 2019 22:51 IST
Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob in April 2017

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday blamed "shoddy prosecution" for the acquittal of all six accused in the lynching of Pehlu Khan in April 2017 by a mob for transporting cows.

In most lynchings, the accused were happy being filmed while they lynched a human being. They wanted to be famous for these awful acts, But are we to now believe that no one killed Pehlu Khan? What will this deliberately shoddy prosecution tell his family, he tweeted.

Its a judgement of a Court of Law & we must respect it, but the govt has a duty to prosecute effectively. Now, the government must file an appeal & seek a conviction, sentencing in a time-bound manner, he said.

Khan, a resident of Jaisinghpura village in Haryana's Nuh district, died in hospital on April 3, 2017, triggering outrage over the murder and focusing attention on attacks by cow vigilantes. Hours after the verdict by the Alwar additional district judge, the Rajasthan government said it will file an appeal.

 
 

