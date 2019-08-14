Rajasthan court to pronounce verdict in Pehlu Khan lynching case today

The trial in the case was completed on August 7. The victim side presented 44 witnesses in the case.

A local court in Rajasthan will, on Wednesday, announce the verdict in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Pehlu Khan was brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1. He was accused of transporting cattle without prior permission. The lynching was caught on camera.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.

There are nine accused in the case including two minors. The fate of seven accused — Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu — will be decided on Wednesday, additional public prosecutor Yogendra Khatana told HT.

The two minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court.

Initially, based on the police file, the mob lynchers were set free and charges were framed against Pehlu Khan under section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

Police had also chargesheeted Pehlu Khan's sons Irsad (25) and Arif (22) under sections 5, 8 and 9, according to an India Today report.

Following this, Khan's family protested, citing he had the receipt of purchase of bovine animals from the cattle fair in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

All the accused are currently out of jail.