Won't be in BJP core committee, declares Pankaja Munde during rally on home-turf

Former Maharashtra Minister and daughter of departed BJP heavyweight Gopinath Munde, Pankaja Munde on Thursday said that she will no longer be a part of Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra core committee. After her home-turf defeat at the hands of her cousin and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja is said to be unhappy about state BJP unit and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as she perceives that adequate political support was not given to her in the run-up to elections.

Pankaja Munde addressed a rally on her home-turf in Beed on Thursday which also marked birth anniversary of late Gopinath Munde. During her speech, she said that she does not want to leave the BJP but also added that the party may choose to expel her if it wished.

"People say that I was mounting pressure on my party for a plum post. But betrayal is not in my blood. This is my party, my father's party. I will not leave it. But the party may leave me behind if it so wishes," she said.

After it failed to form government in Maharashtra, state unit of the BJP appears to be rife with discontent. Eknath Khadse, another BJP heavyweight who appeared politically sidelined during the tenure of Fadnavis is also said to be unhappy. Khadse has already met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

