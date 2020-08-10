Nawab Malik denies reports of 12 NCP MLAs joining BJP

Monday, August 10, 2020
     
NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday denied reports of 12 party MLAs joining BJP. He dismissed them as baseless rumours.   

New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2020 11:09 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday denied reports of 12 party MLAs joining BJP. He dismissed them as baseless rumours. 

"Some people are spreading rumours of 12 NCP MLAs joining BJP, this is baseless. Infact, those who crossed over to BJP before elections now want to return to NCP but there has been no final decision. We will finalise our decision and make it public soon," Malik said in a tweet today.

