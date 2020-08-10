Image Source : FILE Nawab Malik denies reports of 12 NCP MLAs joining BJP

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday denied reports of 12 party MLAs joining BJP. He dismissed them as baseless rumours.

"Some people are spreading rumours of 12 NCP MLAs joining BJP, this is baseless. Infact, those who crossed over to BJP before elections now want to return to NCP but there has been no final decision. We will finalise our decision and make it public soon," Malik said in a tweet today.

कुछ लोग 12 एनसीपी विधायकों की बीजेपी में जाने की अफवाह फैला रहें है, यह बे बुनियाद और मनगढन्त खबर है,

उलट चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी में गए विधायक एनसीपी में लौटने के लिए आतूर हैं लेकिन इस पर अभी कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है जल्द फैसला कर जानकारी सार्वजनिक की जाए गी ।@PTI_News @ani_digital — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) August 10, 2020

