'...eent se eent baja dunga': Navjot Sidhu takes his war with Punjab CM Amarinder to next level

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with CM Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Congress, Navjot Sidhu latest news: The squabble in Punjab Congress is intensifying by the day with party's state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu refusing to announce any 'ceasefire' in his battle against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Speaking at an event in Amritsar, Sidhu said that he has told the party high command in Delhi that if he is not allowed to take decisions, 'he won't spare anyone'. "Eent se eent baja dunga," Sidhu is heard saying in a video of his speech shared by news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: Harish Rawat talks tough on Punjab political turmoil: 'Have not handed over Congress to Sidhu'

Sidhu remark has come at a time when the Congress top brass is said to be miffed with him over recent remarks of his two advisors. Earlier today, Malwinder Singh Mali, one of the advisors of Sidhu, resigned from the post. Sidhu's advisors Mali and Pyare Lal Garg had triggered a controversy with their comments on sensitive topics of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Sidhu had come under severe attack from the Opposition as well as from within the party for their statements. Congress MP Manish Tewari has questioned if such people should be kept in the party.

"I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly Pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress," Tewari had said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's show of strength with over 50 MLAs, 8 MPs amid face-off with Navjot Sidhu

Tewari's open criticism came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Sidhu to "rein in" his advisors and described their remarks as atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

Meanwhile, in further trouble for the Congress, Rawat has reportedly requested the party high command to relieve him of duty of Punjab' in-charge. Rawat has told the party top brass that he wants to focus completely on his polls in his home state Uttarakhand.