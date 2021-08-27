Punjab Congress turmoil: Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali quits

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali resigns

Malwinder Singh Mali, the advisor of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, has resigned from the post. His resignation came amid a row over his remarks on Kashmir. Sidhu's advisors Mali and Pyare Lal Garg earlier this month stoked a controversy with their comments on Pakistan and Kashmir.

Mali, a former government teacher, had said that Kashmir is a 'separate country'. Garg, who is the former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, had questioned Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan. He had said any criticism of Pakistan by Singh was not in the interest of Punjab.

CM Amarinder and other Congress leaders then took strong exception to the comments made by the two. The Chief Minister slammed the statements as "totally misplaced" and urged them to stick to only giving advice to the Punjab Congress president.

Earlier on Tuesday, taking strong exception to the patently anti-national and pro-Pak comments of Sidhu's aides, a group of Punjab Congress Ministers and MLA on called for strong action under the law. They said that statements of both were against India's interests and detrimental to national security.

Besides stringent legal action against them, they also urged the Congress' central leadership to direct Sidhu to immediately rein in his aides in the interest of the party as well as the country.

