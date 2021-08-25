Follow us on Image Source : ANI Harish Rawat talks tough on Punjab political turmoil: 'Have not handed over Congress to Sidhu'

In what could be seen as a stern message to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state party in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday rebuked that 'no VIP is bigger than Congress and that any problem with an individual should not come in the way of party functioning.' Rawat who on Wednesday met the rebel ministers, who had been demanding Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ouster, affirmed that 'no one is against anyone.'

Four ministers-- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Charanjit Singh Channi -- who are said to be close to Sidhu on Wednesday met Rawat and lodged their complaint against the CM and sought his replacement, saying they have “lost faith in him” over the issue of unfulfilled promises.

"Four ministers & three MLAs met me. They expressed their concerns & said that they're concerned about the chances of the party's victory in the state. They said they're not against anyone, they want to go to the polls with a clear roadmap so that we win. They also had some grievances about the functioning of the state and district administrations. If a Congress MLA considers himself insecure & thinks that administration can try to make them lose or work against them, then it's a matter of concern," Harish Rawat said.

Sending across a stern message to the cricketer-turned-politician, Rawat said, "Sidhu has come from a different environment and we have entrusted him with the responsibility of the post of Congress President in Punjab after seeing many things. It does not mean that the entire Congress has been handed over to him," and added, "The truth is that we will go to the polls in 2022 under the leadership of Amarinder Singh."

"There's no threat to the party or govt. There's no threat to chances of our victory either. These people themselves will give way to chances of our victory. A solution will be brought," Rawat added.

Upping the ante against the Sidhu camp, wife of CM, Preneet Kaur held the Amritsar East MP for the Punjab political situation. She said, "Of course, he started it, it's his advisors. CM showed maturity & largeness of heart. Once High command decided that Sidhu was coming, CM said It's Congress chief's decision I abide by it."

Amid severe criticism of two advisers of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for making controversial remarks on sensitive issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, wife of CM, Preneet Kaur said, "They should also fall into line. This is not time to rake up all these things. You rake them up at the party platform & go ahead. We want a united Congress to fight the election."

