Mamata Banerjee-PM Modi meet in Delhi, share a hearty laugh. See pictures

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday. Both of them were seen sharing a hearty laugh during the meeting. A report in IANS claimed that Mamata Banerjee also sent Kolkata sweets to PM Modi on his 69th birthday yesterday. Not to forget, the meeting has raised eyebrows as both the leaders are political rivals and often slam each other on various issues.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Mamata had said it was a "courtesy" one. She had said she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state during her talk with the PM.

Banerjee said she would also raise matters like changing name of West Bengal as well merger of public sector banks during the meeting.

Amid hype surrounding the one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, not on good terms since recent general election, Banerjee said her visit to the national capital was part of the "routine work".

Didi meets Modi: Opposition calls it Mamata's escape route

Congress party Bengal unit President Somen Mitra has accused Banerjee of making a desperate bid to ensure an "escape route" for Kumar, who is currently untraceable.

The state BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya also dubbed it as the "last-ditch bid" of the fiery Bengal leader to save the police officer regarded as being close to her.