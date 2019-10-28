Maharashtra government formation: What we know so far

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the sharing of seats in Maharashtra. In the assembly elections held in the state, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. Meanwhile, a resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats. Here are the developments so far.

As the suspense over the government formation continues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raotey met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari in Mumbai on Monday According to what an official of the Raj Bhawan said, the meetings were "courtesy calls" by the two leaders. Fadnavis drove to the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am and met Koshyari Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had said the BJP should give a written assurance that both alliance parties will a chance to run the government according to 50-50 formula promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Lok Sabha elections "In our meeting, it was decided that like Amit Shah had promised 50-50 formula before Lok Sabha polls. So, both allies should get a chance to run the government for 2.5-2.5 years and Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP," Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA from Thane had said Both parties also contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections and bagged 42 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra The Shiv Sena on Monday also cornered the saffron party over the economic slump in the country and said the business is less by 30 to 40 per cent due to slowdown In its editorial Saamana, the Shiv Sena wrote about how economic slowdown has been affecting farmers and conning people Even though the monsoons are over, it is still raining heavily at many places causing heavy losses to farmers, the Sena said Both Congress and NCP have sent out feelers that they are willing to form the government with Shiv Sena if they move out of the alliance with BJP

