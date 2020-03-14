BJP seeks floor test on Monday, submits letter to MP governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a floor test in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. As per reports, a BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister of the state, Shivraj Chauhan, has submitted a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon seeking a floor test on Monday, March 16.

The development in the state comes after Gwalior royalty Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress along to join BJP leaving Kamal Nath's government in dire straits.

BJP has reportedly requested the governor for videography of the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

(more to follow...)