Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to pronounce order on rebel MLAs case on July 17

Image Source : FILE Karnataka crisis: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congrss-JD(S) government in Karnataka has got some relief for now due to Supreme Court's latest decision

The Supreme Court will pronounce the order in Karnataka rebel MLAs case on Wednesday (July 17) at 10:30 am.

The rebel MLAs had met speaker Ramesh Kumar last week to hand over their resignations. However, Kumar has been maintaining that he needed to examine if the resignations were in 'proper format'. He also took a stand where he said that it needed to be checked whether the resignations have been submitted 'voluntarily'.

The BJP had alleged that Ramesh Kumar was intentionally delaying decision on the resignations as he wanted to keep the government affloat. Allegations were also made that acceptance of resignations was kept pending as it will enable Congress-JD(S) to bind rebel MLAs to party whip.

In the meantime, rebel MLAs had approached the Supreme Court urging it to direct Ramesh Kumar for acceptance of their resignations.

Congress-JD(S) and the BJP were closely guarding their ranks after the rebellion. Rebel Congress-JD(S) MPs had been earlier flown to Mumbai and were kept in Renaissance Hotel in Powai. Loyal Congress-JD(S) MLAs and BJP MLAs were herded to different resorts near Karnataka.

Congress received a minor, short-lived reprieve couple days ago when 1 of the rebel MLAs gave clear hints that he will take back his resignation. However, the MLA flew to Mumbai the very next day to join rebel MLAs. Given all developments so far, a decision by the Supreme Court has create ripples in Karnataka and even national politics.