Karnataka Crisis LIVE updates | Crucial Supreme Court hearing today, 5 more MLAs want their resignations accepted

Image Source : FILE Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa (Left) and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka political crisis: A crucial Supreme Court hearing is lined up today. The Supreme Court will examine the issue of resignations of 15 MLAs in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. 10 Congress-JD(S) MLAs had initially approached Supreme Court. They had urged the apex court to direct Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations. Five more MLAs have joined this group. Supreme Court has agreed to hear their pleas as well.

The five MLAs, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig, mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta on Monday.

Supreme Court, on July 12, had forbidden assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar from taking any decision till July 16, that is, today.

Congress-JD(S) and the BJP are closely guarding their ranks after the rebellion. Rebel Congress-JD(S) MPs had been earlier flown to Mumbai and were kept in Renaissance Hotel in Powai. Loyal Congress-JD(S) MLAs and BJP MLAs were herded to different resorts near Karnataka.

Congress received a minor reprieve couple days ago when 1 of the rebel MLAs gave clear hints that he will take back his resignation. Given all developments so far, a decision by the Supreme Court may create ripples in Karnataka and even national politics.

Here are the LIVE updates:

8:11 am - In the wake of upcoming decision by the Supreme Court, Karnataka BJP submitted request for no-confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly on July 15. Watch video