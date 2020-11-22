Image Source : PTI With eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nadda to embark on 120-day nationwide tour from December

After pocketing a key state, the Bharatiya Janata Party now has its eyes set on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the party's formidable organisational machinery as the saffron dispensation looks to focus on regions where it did not fare well in the last general election.

Nadda will begin his travel from the first week of December. Uttarakhand is the first state on his itinerary. According to BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, December 5 is the likely date for the beginning of his tour.

During his countrywide trip, Nadda will undertake visit to every state, hold virtual meetings with heads of all booth units, the smallest organisational entity in the party, and meet every MP and MLA of the organisation besides its senior leaders, including district chiefs, in each state. He will visit some booths to interact with ground workers.

The BJP president will also strategise with party leaders for strengthening the organisation in Lok Sabha seats and regions where the BJP did not win in the 2019 polls. As assembly polls in four states including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam in the first half of the next year, Nadda will review the party's preparedness for the elections. He will spend three days in big states and two in others.

The BJP-ruled states will give presentation to Nadda on various aspects of their work, including implementation of the central government schemes and on to how to further raise awareness about them. He will also meet BJP's allies and hold public programmes and press conferences as well, Singh said.

Nadda's predecessor Amit Shah, now Union Home Minister, had also undertaken extensive nationwide tours during his term and is credited with playing an instrumental role in propelling the BJP to a strong position in a number of states where it used to be weak.

