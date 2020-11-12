'26 meetings, 4,000 km journey': How JP Nadda spearheaded BJP's campaign to turn the tide in Bihar

Image Source : PTI BJP national president JP Nadda flashes the victory sign as he arrives at BJP office in Delhi to celebrate party's win in Bihar.

Within 10 months of becoming the 11th national president of the BJP, JP Nadda has proved his leadership potential by leading the party to a spectacular success in several states simultaneously.

Whether it is Bihar, with a majority of 125 seats for the NDA, or the party's glorious success in Gujarat, a clean sweep in Karnataka and by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Telangana, Nadda's efficient strategy was evident everywhere.

In Bihar, Nadda was able to work wonders through holding a series of meetings. In the 26 assembly constituencies where he had meetings, he succeeded in helping the NDA candidate win in 20 seats. The results of Bihar are also special for Nadda since the Himachal Pradesh native grew up in Patna.

Party leaders say Prime Minister Modi's 12 rallies played a key role in the NDA victory in Bihar. The issues raised by Prime Minister Modi were taken to the public through a fool-proof strategy evolved by President JP Nadda.

Nadda further strengthened the party's penetration into the people's minds through 'Brand Modi'.

According to party leaders, the party's massive mandate in during the pandemic shows the people's confidence in Prime Minister Modi. The BJP's victory in the elections in adverse circumstances shows that the Modi wave hasn't yet abated.

Nadda completely threw himself into the Bihar elections. He reached every nook and corner of the state during the election by travelling about 4,000 kilometres across Bihar to create a favourable environment for the party. Through these visits, he was taking the feedback of grassroots workers. Wherever some shortcomings were discovered, he made a strategy to rectify it. Finding a leader from Delhi in every nook and corner of Bihar infused enthusiasm among the grassroots workers.

Image Source : PTI PM Modi praises BJP national president JP Nadda in his address after Bihar victory.

The BJP National President launched a campaign to provide food and ration to crores of people capitalising on the strength of an organization spread across the country. The party also arranged slippers for migrant labourers who were barefoot.

Since Bihar is one of the states from where workers migrate, Nadda's campaign sent out a very positive message among poor voters. In Bihar, party leaders consider the service done during the pandemic as the secret behind the NDA's victory and the BJP's rich haul of seats.

In Bihar, JP Nadda's strike rate was superb in assembly elections. NDA candidates benefited immensely from the rallies, meetings and road shows he held in 26 assembly constituencies. That is why NDA candidates emerged victorious in 20 of these seats. Even former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was able to win the Imamganj seat in Gaya district, where Nadda held a rally.

Through his rallies, Nadda countered the claims of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. "No government in independent India has cabinet note about giving jobs," he said, belying the claim of giving a million jobs made by Tejashwi. In this way, Nada managed to change the narrative on issues on which the BJP was stuck.

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said, "From Bihar to other states, national president J.P. Nadda helped gague the mindset and aspirations of the people during elections. He stressed on decentralised decision-making. The states were given full freedom to take all kinds of decisions during the campaign. Caution was taken in selection of candidates. He stressed on teamwork and was always accessible to workers and functionaries."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage