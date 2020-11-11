PM Modi, BJP top brass to celebrate Bihar election, bypolls victory at party headquarters

Image Source : ANI Preparations underway at BJP headquarters to celebrate Bihar election, bypolls victory.

After the stellar performance in the Bihar Assembly polls and the bypolls to various state Assemblies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be celebrating the triumph at its headquarters in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Wednesday. The celebrations are expected to begin from 5 pm onwards. As per top BJP sources, party chief JP Nadda is expected to arrive at the party headquarters at 5 pm, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely arrive at 6 pm. FULL COVERAGE

The top party leadership will address the party workers and give their reactions over the NDA's clear majority of 125 seats in the Bihar polls and the sweeping success in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, etc.

The celebrations by the saffron party got postponed at the last minute on Tuesday evening due to a lack of clarity over the Bihar poll results as the counting of votes continued till late Tuesday night.

