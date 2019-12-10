Citizenship Bill: Fadnavis says Shiv Sena under pressure, Congress welcomes Sena's new stance

Image Source : FILE Fadnavis has suggested that Shiv Sena is under pressure from Congress

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday questioned Shiv Sena's apparent flip-flop on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Fadnavis advised Shiv Sena to not come under pressure from the Congress over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Earlier today, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the party can't support the bill in Rajya Sabha unlesss changes suggested by it are made in the bill. Shiv Sena supported passage of Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said Shiv Sena should not come under pressure from Congress in order to save Maharashtra government.

"Shiv Sena should stick to its old stand on CAB and NRC and not change it to save the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) government," he said.

The Congress on, on the other hand, said it welcomed the Shiv Sena's decision to reconsider support for the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters that if the Shiv Sena changes its position on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Congress will welcome it.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday. The Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, the Bill will be presented in the Rajya Sabha for its nod. BJP has already issued a whip to all its MPs to follow suit.