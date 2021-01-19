Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics
  4. National
  5. Congress to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with 5 parties

Congress to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with 5 parties

​The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday said it will contest the forthcoming Assam assembly polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2021 19:38 IST
Congress to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance
Image Source : FILE/PTI

Congress to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with 5 parties

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday said it will contest the forthcoming Assam assembly polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power. APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

"Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and we invite the regional parties to join hands with us against our fight to remove the ruling party from power," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communal forces in the best interest of the nation, he said.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News